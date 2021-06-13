UEFA Euro 2020: Switzerland Draw 1-1 Against Wales

The UEFA European championships 2020 which kickstarted after a year's delay following the pandemic gave soccer fans enough entertainment to keep them talking this weekend. The Euro Cup clash between Switzerland and Wales ended in a draw.

While Switzerland took the lead after Breel Emboli registered the first goal of the match in their first match in the UEFA European championships 2020, Wales player Moore ensured they marched lace by scoring for Wales in the second half.

The Euro 2020 match between Switzerland and Wales concluded 1-1 at the endpoint.