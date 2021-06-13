UEFA Euro 2020 Russia Squad: Check Star Players

Russia's goal is to finish in the top two, and they have a decent chance of achieving it. They had a good qualification campaign as well, with both of their losses coming against the same opponent. Russia reached the semifinals in 2008, inspired by Andrey Arshavin, but has failed to make an impact since then. Three of Russia's last six games have ended in victories.

Aleksandr Golovin of Monaco is the star of Russia's Euro 2020 of 26 players. In this competition, Russia has been assigned to Group B, where it will compete against Belgium, Finland, and Denmark.

Also Read: UEFA Euro 2020 Turkey Squad: Check Star Players

Here is the Russian team full squad:

Goalkeepers: Yuri Dyupin, Matvei Safonov, Anton Shunin

Defenders: Igor Diveev, Georgi Dzhikiya, Mario Fernandes, Vyacheslav Karavaev, Fedor Kudryashov, Andrei Semenov

Midfielders: Dmitri Barinov, Denis Cheryshev, Daniil Fomin, Aleksandr Golovin, Daler Kuzyaev, Andrei Mostovoy, Maksim Mukhin, Magomed Ozdoev, Rifat Zhemaletdinov, Yuri Zhirkov, Roman Zobnin

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba, Aleksei Ionov, Denis Makarov, Aleksei Miranchuk, Aleksandr Sobolev, Anton Zabolotny