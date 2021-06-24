UEFA Euro 2020: Last 16 Matches Schedule in Indian Time

After a delay from 2020 to 2021 due to the pandemic and lockdown, Uefa European Championship finally started on June 12/13. It started on June 13 in India. After 35 matches in 13 days, we finally have the top teams that qualified for the last 16.

It started with 24 teams - Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia, England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Portugal, France and Germany. But now we have the top 16 teams with us in the knockouts.

These teams battled it out on the field, giving their all to win and proceed to the last 16 matches. Some matches were really nerve-wracking. We saw a draw between France and Portugal, the teams that stood against each other during the EURO 2016 final. Since the match between France and Portugal ended with a draw, that gave Portugal an entry into the last 16.

On the other hand, England won 1-0 over the Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday, clinching first place in Group D for Euro 2020. With seven points, England won Group D, while Croatia came in second with four points. As one of the top third-placed teams, the Czech Republic will join them in the last 16.

Here are the teams which qualified for the last 16:

Group Winner Runner up Best third-placed Teams A Italy Wales Switzerland B Belgium Denmark - C Netherlands Austria Ukraine D England Croatia Czech Republic E Sweden Spain - F France Germany Portugal

This is the list of teams that have qualified for the last 16. They will play each other in the knockouts and those who win will reach the semi-finals and finals.

Check out the schedule for knockouts / pre-quarters for UEFA EURO 2020 in Indian Time:

June 26, Saturday

1. Wales vs Denmark – 9:30 pm IST, Amsterdam

June 27, Sunday (IST)

2. Italy vs Austria – 12:30 am IST, London

3. Netherlands vs Czech Republic – 9:30 pm IST, Budapest

June 28, Monday (IST)

4. Belgium vs Portugal – 12:30 am IST, Seville

5. Croatia vs Spain – 9:30 pm IST, Copenhagen

June 29, Tuesday (IST)

6. France vs Switzerland – 12:30 am IST, Bucharest

7. England vs Germany – 9:30 pm IST, London

June 30, Wednesday (IST)

8. Sweden vs Ukraine – 12:30 am IST, Glasgow

QUARTER-FINALS

- Friday, July 2

QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 — 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg



- Saturday, July 3

QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 — 12:30 AM IST, Munich

QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 — 9:30 PM IST, Baku



- Sunday, July 4

QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 — 12:30 AM IST, Rome



SEMI-FINALS

- Wednesday, July 7

SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 — 12:30 AM IST, London

- Thursday, July 8

SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 — 12:30 AM IST, London



FINAL

Monday, July 12

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 — 12:30 AM IST, London