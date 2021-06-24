UEFA Euro 2020: Last 16 Matches Schedule in Indian Time
After a delay from 2020 to 2021 due to the pandemic and lockdown, Uefa European Championship finally started on June 12/13. It started on June 13 in India. After 35 matches in 13 days, we finally have the top teams that qualified for the last 16.
It started with 24 teams - Turkey, Italy, Wales, Switzerland, Denmark, Finland, Belgium, Russia, Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria, North Macedonia, England, Croatia, Scotland, Czech Republic, Spain, Sweden, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Portugal, France and Germany. But now we have the top 16 teams with us in the knockouts.
These teams battled it out on the field, giving their all to win and proceed to the last 16 matches. Some matches were really nerve-wracking. We saw a draw between France and Portugal, the teams that stood against each other during the EURO 2016 final. Since the match between France and Portugal ended with a draw, that gave Portugal an entry into the last 16.
On the other hand, England won 1-0 over the Czech Republic at Wembley on Tuesday, clinching first place in Group D for Euro 2020. With seven points, England won Group D, while Croatia came in second with four points. As one of the top third-placed teams, the Czech Republic will join them in the last 16.
Here are the teams which qualified for the last 16:
|
Group
|
Winner
|
Runner up
|
Best third-placed Teams
|
A
|
Italy
|
Wales
|
Switzerland
|
B
|
Belgium
|
Denmark
|
-
|
C
|
Netherlands
|
Austria
|
Ukraine
|
D
|
England
|
Croatia
|
Czech Republic
|
E
|
Sweden
|
Spain
|
-
|
F
|
France
|
Germany
|
Portugal
This is the list of teams that have qualified for the last 16. They will play each other in the knockouts and those who win will reach the semi-finals and finals.
Check out the schedule for knockouts / pre-quarters for UEFA EURO 2020 in Indian Time:
June 26, Saturday
1. Wales vs Denmark – 9:30 pm IST, Amsterdam
June 27, Sunday (IST)
2. Italy vs Austria – 12:30 am IST, London
3. Netherlands vs Czech Republic – 9:30 pm IST, Budapest
June 28, Monday (IST)
4. Belgium vs Portugal – 12:30 am IST, Seville
5. Croatia vs Spain – 9:30 pm IST, Copenhagen
June 29, Tuesday (IST)
6. France vs Switzerland – 12:30 am IST, Bucharest
7. England vs Germany – 9:30 pm IST, London
June 30, Wednesday (IST)
8. Sweden vs Ukraine – 12:30 am IST, Glasgow
QUARTER-FINALS
- Friday, July 2
QF1: Winner 6 vs Winner 5 — 9:30 PM IST, St Petersburg
- Saturday, July 3
QF2: Winner 4 vs Winner 2 — 12:30 AM IST, Munich
QF3: Winner 3 vs Winner 1 — 9:30 PM IST, Baku
- Sunday, July 4
QF4: Winner 8 vs Winner 7 — 12:30 AM IST, Rome
SEMI-FINALS
- Wednesday, July 7
SF1: Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 — 12:30 AM IST, London
- Thursday, July 8
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 — 12:30 AM IST, London
FINAL
Monday, July 12
Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 — 12:30 AM IST, London