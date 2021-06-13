UEFA Euro 2020 Italy Squad: Check Star Players

Italy will be eager to put on a show in the UEFA Euro 2020 after losing out on the FIFA World Cup 2018 due to a lack of qualification. Italy had previously been to the quarterfinals of the Euro tournament. They have competed in nine Euro editions, which is more than any other team in Group A.

Italy's fortunes have improved as their on-field performances have improved. Mancini has gradually built a club capable of competing for a title, with players like Moise Kean and Andrea Belotti making a name for themselves in the national team.

Here is Italy's team full squad

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Alex Meret, Salvatore Sirigu



Defenders: Francesco Acerbi, Alessandro Bastoni, Leonardo Bonucci, Giorgio Chiellini, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Emerson Palmieri, Alessandro Florenzi, Leonardo Spinazzola, Rafael Toloi



Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Bryan Cristante, Jorginho, Manuel Locatelli, Lorenzo Pellegrini, Stefano Sensi, Marco Verratti, Federico Bernardeschi, Federico Chiesa



Forwards: Andrea Belotti, Domenico Berardi, Ciro Immobile, Lorenzo Insigne, Giacomo Raspadori