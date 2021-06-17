UEFA Euro 2020: How To Watch Denmark Vs Belgium Match in India

The next match of EURO 2020 will be played between Denmark and Belgium at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Thursday. To pray for a speedy recovery of Denmark star player Christian Eriksen who survived a cardiac arrest, the match will start in the 10th minute.

While Denmark is short of their star player, Belgium is too. Kevin de Bruyne did not play for Belgium on Saturday in the opening match against Russia. He was advised to rest as he had gone through surgery recently.

It was Romelu Lukaku who showed his prowess at the beginning itself and led Belgium to victory. Both Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Meunier scored well which gave Belgium their win. Russia was not able to score anything. The match ended with 3-0. The upcoming match can either bring another victory for Belgium or the first victory of the season for Denmark.

Both teams do not have few players in the match. This can change the lineup a bit. The predicted line-up for both teams can be this.

Denmark Predicted Line-up: Kasper Schmeichel, Daniel Wass, Simon Kjaer, Andreas Christensen, Joakim Maehle; Mathias Jensen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Thomas Delaney, Yussuf Poulsen; Jonas Wind, Martin Braithwaite

Belgium Predicted Line-up: Thibaut Courtois, Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Jason Denayer; Thomas Meunier, Leander Dendoncker, Kevin De Bruyne, Thorgan Hazard, Dries Mertens, Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard

If you want to watch the match in India, you can do so by tuning into the SonyLiv app or Star Sports Network. Here are the details of the match.

Match : UEFA EURO Championship 2021, Group B Match - Denmark vs Belgium

Date: June 17, 2021 (Thursday)

Venue: Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Watch on TV : Sony Sports Network (Sony Ten 2 SD & HD, Sony TEN 3 SD & HD and Sony TEN 4