UEFA Euro 2020 Finland Squad: Check Star Players

Finland faces a difficult assignment in Group B, as they will face Belgium, Russia, and Denmark. They would, however, be ecstatic to have qualified for the main event for the first time in their history.

If they made it through the group stage, it would be a tremendous accomplishment, and their participation would be greatly praised regardless of their results.

Teemu Pukki is the team's standout player. It's no secret that Pukki will be Finland's scariest threat, and it's not extreme to say that if he fails to deliver, their dreams will be rendered meaningless.

Also Read: UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark Squad: Check Star Players

Here is Finland's team full squad:

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hradecky, Anssi Jaakkola, Jesse Joronen

Defenders: Paulus Arajuuri, Robert Ivanov, Thomas Lam, Daniel O’Shaughnessy, Jukka Raitala, Joona Toivio, Jere Uronen, Leo Väisänen Sauli Vaisanen

Midfielders: Nikolai Alho, Fredrik Jensen, Glen Kamara, Joni Kauko, Robin Lod, Rasmus Schuller, Pyry Soiri, Tim Sparv, Robert Taylor, Onni Valakari

Forwards: Marcus Forss, Lassi Lappalainen, Joel Pohjanpalo, Teemu Pukki