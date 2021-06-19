UEFA Euro 2020 England Squad: Check Star Players

England should be able to go to the knockout stages by winning against Croatia, the Czech Republic, and Scotland in their group. With four right-backs selected, including Trent Alexander-Arnold, Southgate has raised a few questions about his team selection, particularly about the stability.

Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, and Phil Foden are still among England's best forwards. Declan Rice and Kalvin Phillips will be key in protecting the defense, while Jordan Henderson's leadership qualities will round out the midfield choices.

Here is England Squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson, Sam Johnstone, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Conor Coady, Reece James, Harry Maguire, Tyrone Mings, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham, Jordan Henderson, Mason Mount, Kalvin Phillips, Declan Rice

Forwards: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling