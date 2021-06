UEFA Euro 2020 Denmark Squad: Check Star Players

Simon Kjaer will captain Denmark at Euro 2020, while Christian Eriksen will be undoubtedly his country's most crucial player.

There are a few known faces from the Premier League as well. Kasper Schmeichel of Leicester City is Denmark's number one goalkeeper, ahead of Southampton's Jannik Vestergaard, Fulham's Joachim Andersen, and Chelsea's Andreas Christensen in defense.

Denmark's Euro 2020 campaign begins with a battle against Finland, followed by tough fixtures against Belgium and Russia.

Here are Denmark's team full squad:

Goalkeepers: Jonas Lossl, Frederik Ronnow, Kasper Schmeichel

Defenders: Joachim Andersen, Nicolai Boilesen, Andreas Christensen, Mathias Jorgensen, Simon Kjaer, Joakim Maehle, Jens Stryger Larsen, Jannik Vestergaard

Midfielders: Anders Christiansen, Thomas Delaney, Christian Eriksen, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Norgaard, Robert Skov, Daniel Wass

Forwards: Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Cornelius, Mikkel Damsgaard, Kasper Dolberg, Andreas Skov Olsen, Yussuf Poulsen, Jonas Wind