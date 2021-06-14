UEFA Euro 2020: Belgium vs Russia, Match Highlights

Kevin de Bruyne did not play for Belgium on Saturday in the opening match against Russia. He was advised to rest as he had gone through surgery recently.

It was Romelu Lukaku who showed his prowess at the beginning itself and led Belgium to victory. Both Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Meunier scored well which gave Belgium their victory. Russia was not able to score anything.

The problem for Russia increased when Daler Kuzyaev and Yuri Zhirkov suffered injuries and it went to Belgium for 3.

The Euro Cup 2021 started on June 12. If you want to watch the match in India, you can do so at 12.30 am IST. Uefa European Championship which was meant to be held in 2020 got postponed due to the Covid19 pandemic.

What comes as happy news for the fans is that they will be allowed to watch their favourite sport in the stadium. The previous season of European club championships couldn’t happen with the supporters but this time, cheers will be heard in the stadium.

England and Croatia on Sunday faced off, in which England won 1-0. This was the first time that England won the EURO opener. Also, it was the first time Croatia lose the game in the first group of the tournament. It was Raheem Sterling who scored the crucial goal for his team.

Sterling scored the goal which gave England the win in the opening match. The vibe was different as this time, fans were there too. Over 20,000 fans attended the match at Wembley stadium.