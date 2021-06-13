UEFA Euro 2020 Belgium Squad: Check Star Players

The Belgium team (Red Devils) will be aiming for gold, as the world's top-ranked foreign team enters the competition seeking their first big victory.

Belgium has yet to win an international trophy, and with several of their so-called "Golden Generation" players reaching retirement age, this could be their best chance.

The primary issues on this star-studded team are fitness concerns and a shaky defense, but expectations remain high.

Here's the Belgium team full squad:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois, Simon Mignolet, Matz Sels



Defenders: Toby Alderweireld, Dedryck Boyata, Timothy Castagne, Jason Denayer, Thomas Meunier, Thomas Vermaelen, Jan Vertonghen

Midfielders: Nacer Chadli, Yannick Carrasco, Kevin De Bruyne, Leander Dendoncker, Eden Hazard, Thorgan Hazard, Dennis Praet, Youri Tielemans, Hans Vanaken, Axel Witsel



Forwards: Michy Batshuayi, Christian Benteke, Jeremy Doku, Romelu Lukaku, Dries Mertens, Leandro Trossard