UEFA Condemns Racist Abuse Directed at England Players After Euro Loss

Following the EURO UEFA final match which ended with the win for Italy and England’s loss, several fans were left disappointed. But that was not just them being sad, most of the England team fans resorted to abusive methods to showcase their anger. The fans passed abusive and racist comments against England and its players.

Nearly after 28 years, Italy lifted their second European Championship trophy by defeating England 3-2 in a penalty shoot-out in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley Stadium in London. Italy Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved two penalties in a row taking his team to the title.

Italy had earlier reached the final in Euro 2000 and Euro 2012, as well, but had lost to France and Spain respectively. This is the first major international trophy for Italy since their 2006 FIFA World Cup win. The victory in the finale brings great fortunes for the Italian national team, who had failed to qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Italy is now unbeaten in 34 straight international matches.

But on the other hand, it was not a great time for England. Fans were cursing at the team and the members. They passed racist abusive remarks. It became so serious that main pages on Twitter had to take action.

“UEFA strongly condemns the disgusting racist abuse directed at several England players on social media after the EURO final, which has no place in football or society. We stand by the players and the English FA’s call for the strongest possible punishments,” wrote UEFA on their official Twitter page.

Also commenting on the matter Sky Sports PL on Twitter wrote that “Gareth Southgate, the FA, and Prime Minister Boris Johnson have condemned racist online abuse sent to several England players after the Euro 2020 final loss to Italy.”