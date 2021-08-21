U20 World Athletic Championship: Amit Bags Silver Medal In 10km Race Walk
The Olympic gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra, congratulated India's race walker Amit for winning silver at the World Athletics U20 Championships in Nairobi on Saturday. With a time of 42 minutes 17.94 seconds, the 17-year-old took silver in the men's 10,000m race walk at the World Athletics U20 Championships.
"Congratulations Amit bhai for your wonderful performance!," tweeted Neeraj Chopra, responding to a post by the Athletics Federation of India
Congratulations Amit bhai for your wonderful performance! ऐसे ही आगे बढ़िया performances देते रहो देश के लिए! 🇮🇳 https://t.co/1PKiOux9VK
— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 21, 2021
Amit came in second against Kenya's Heristone Wanyonyi, who won gold with a time of 42:10.84. Wanyonyi overtook the Indian teenager in the last lap after he had dominated the race for the majority of it. With a time of 42:26.11, Spain's Paul McGrath brought home the bronze medal.
"Breathing was a problem for me because of the high altitude," Amit said after the race.
This was the first time an Indian had won a medal in race walking, and the country had also won two medals in a single edition of the event.
Earlier this week, the mixed 4x400m relay team earned bronze.