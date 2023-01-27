U19 Womens T20 World Cup 2022: India Beat New Zealand, Enter Finals

India knocked out New Zealand in the U19 Women's World Cup 2022 and advanced to the finals. India becomes the first team to qualify for the final of the Women's U-19 World Cup. India will meet the winner of the second semi-final match between Australia and England in the final on January 29.

New Zealand batted first and only managed 107/9 in 20 overs. Parshavi Chopra grabbed three wickets in four overs, including one maiden.

Titas Sadhu, Mannat Kashyap, Shafali, and Archana Devi all had one wicket.

Chasing the target, with eight wickets in hand and more than five overs remaining, India chased down the mark. Shafali was dismissed early in the chase of 108 runs, but Shweta Sehrawat hit a magnificent fifty to lead the team to victory.

Brief Scores:

India: 110-2 (14.2 overs)

Sehrawat- 61*, Tiwari- 22, Shafali Verma- 10

Anjum Chopra 3-20, Shafali Verma 1-7, Sadhu 1-17, Archana 1-20

New Zealand: 107-9 (20 Overs)

Plimmer - 35, Gaze - 26, Sharp - 13, Knight- 12

Browning 2-18

Also Read: Khelo India Youth Games Opening Ceremony Date, Time and Guest List