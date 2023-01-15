U19 Women’s World Cup 2023: Shafali Verma, Shweta Sehrawat Power Knocks Helps India To Win

India destroyed South Africa by seven wickets in the first Women's U-19 T20 World Cup on Saturday, with opener Shweta Sehrawat smashing an unbeaten 92 after skipper Shafali Verma raced away to a 16-ball 45.

Chasing a 167-run target, India got off to a flying start with the opening pair of Shafali and Sehrawat contributing 77 runs in only seven overs. Shafali attacked the bowlers from the start, and Sehrawat also maintained a high strike rate throughout her 57-ball innings, which featured 20 boundaries.

After Shafali's exit, Sehrawat continued in the same vein and helped her team cross the line with 21 balls to spare.

Earlier, the South Africans got off to a fast start, with Simone Lourens (61 off 44 balls) and Elandri Janse van Rensburg (23 off 13) combining for 56 runs in only four overs.

Left-arm spinner Sonam Yadav gave India their first breakthrough when she got Rensburg caught behind by experienced India player Richa Ghosh. Shafali Verma also picked two wickets and gave 31 runs in her four overs. Madison Landsman had 32 runs on 17 balls, while Karabo Meso and Maine Smit had 19 and 16, respectively.

The home team, however, was held back after top-scorer Lourens was run out in the 17th over, a vital juncture, as they were bowled out for 166 for 5.

