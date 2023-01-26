U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Semi-Final Teams

After a thrilling Super Six stage, India, New Zealand, England, and Australia advanced to the ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup semi-finals. The semi-finals will now take place on Friday.

England's win over the West Indies on Wednesday guaranteed that they finished first in Group 2 ahead of New Zealand, putting them in the second semi-final against Australia. In the first semi-final, New Zealand will meet India.

Bangladesh's excellent win over the UAE capped off an outstanding tournament performance, but it was unable to raise the team's net run rate enough to overtake Australia in second place in Group 1. It also ensured that India finished first in a tough Group 1. The winners of the two semi-finals will compete in the final on Sunday, which will also be hosted in Potchefstroom.

Semi-final schedule:

Friday, January 27 (1:30 pm IST) - India v New Zealand

Friday, January 27(5:15 pm IST) - England v Australia

