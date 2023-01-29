U19 Women’s T20 World Cup Final: Know What Archana Devi's Mother Did To Watch The Game

India and England U19 Women's teams are ready for the final battle of the U19 Women's T20 World Cup. Ahead of the final match, India’s bowling allrounder Archana's mother Savitri Devi bought an Inventor to watch her daughter's match.

Savitri, who hails from a remote town in Uttar Pradesh where 24-hour power is a dream, does not want to take any risks that her daughter would achieve her ambition.

"There is no certainty that our town will have power on match's day. As a result, I have saved money to purchase an inverter. "My daughter is on the World Cup final team, and we expect to watch the game uninterrupted on my cell phone," Savitri told The Indian Express

"To make ends meet, I worked on our 1-acre farm and sold milk from our two cows. People teased me for sending Archana away from home to reside in the Kasturba Gandhi Girls School dormitory in Ganj Muradabad. Even her daily bus fare of Rs 30 was tough to acquire before she was admitted. "Those who used to mock me are now thanking me," Savitri stated.

Meanwhile, Olympic medallist and Star India javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra met with the national women's under-19 cricket squad ahead of the ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup final against England.

Also Read: KCC 2023 Start Date, Teams, Schedule, Venue, Players and Streaming Details