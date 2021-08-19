U-20 World Athletics Championship: Indian Mixed 4X400 Relay Team Wins Bronze Medal

The Indian mixed 4X400m relay team won a bronze medal in the U-20 World Athletics Championships in Nairobi, Kenya.

The Indian quartet of Bharat S, Priya Mohan, Summy, and Kapil finished third in the final with a time of 3:20.60 seconds. It is India's fifth medal in the competition.

India qualified for the final as the second-best team overall, with a championship record time of 3:23.36s in the morning heat races.

Silver and Bronze in the Mixed 4x400m Relay go to Poland 🇵🇱 and India 🇮🇳 in 3:19.80 and 3:20.60 respectively! There may not be a crowd at these #WorldAthleticsU20 Championships, but their team mates cheered them all the way around the track 👏 pic.twitter.com/wLD1ybTodz — World Athletics (@WorldAthletics) August 18, 2021

The record, however, was short-lived when Nigerian runners improved it by finishing their race in heat 2 with a time of 3:21.66s.

It is the first time that the 4x400m Mixed Relay has been included in the U20 Athletics World Championships.

Also Read: Watch: Fan's Flying Catch During The Hundred Match

India has sent 27 athletes to the U-20 World Athletics Championships, which will be contested from August 18 to 22.