U-19 World Cup 2022 Ind Vs Eng Final Match Date, Live Streaming Time, Squad

India will meet England in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium on February 5.

India will be fighting for their fifth Under-19 World Cup title, while England will be eyeing their second. India last won the World Cup in 2018 in New Zealand, under Rahul Dravid's management, and England's previous and only triumph came in 1998.

India, headed by Yash Dhull, will be the favorites to reach the final due to their unblemished record in the competition and the form they demonstrated in the current edition. India is the most successful Under-19 World Cup team, having won it four times.

A fifth trophy, though, would be difficult to come because England is also in good form under captain Tom Prest. Throughout the campaign, they have played some superb cricket.

Here are the complete details regarding the match

When will the match starts:

The U-19 World Cup match starts at 6.30 PM on February 5

Where to watch the match:

On TV:

The U-19 World Cup final match between India and England will be telecasted on Star Sports Network

Online Streaming:

Disney + Hotstar

Squads:

India:

Yash Dhull (Captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan.

England:

Rehan Ahmed, Tom Aspinwall, Sonny Baker, Nathan Barnwell, George Bell Jacob Bethell (vice-captain), Josh, Boyden, James Coles, Alex Horton, Will Luxton, Tom Prest (captain), James Rew, James Sales, Fateh Singh, George Thomas.