U-19 Women’s World Cup India Schedule

The inaugural ICC U-19 Women's T20 World Cup will commence on January 14. There will be 41 matches contested across four venues in Benoni and Potchefstroom, with 16 teams vying for the coveted trophy.

U19 Women's World Cup format:

The 16 teams will be grouped into four groups of four for the group round. During the group stage, each team will play three matches, one against each team in its group.

The Super Six round will feature the top three teams from each of the four groups (12 teams). In that round, teams will be divided into two groups of six and will play a total of two games.

The top two teams from each Super Six group will advance to the finals. Each Super Six group's top two teams will advance to the semifinals. The semifinal winners will face off in the final on January 29.

Groups:

Group A: Australia, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, USA

Group B: England, Pakistan, Rwanda, Zimbabwe

Group C: Indonesia, Ireland, New Zealand, West Indies

Group D: India, Scotland, South Africa, UAE

India Schedule at U19 Women's World Cup:

January 14: India vs South Africa at 5:15 PM IST

January 16: India vs UAE at 1:40 PM IST

January 18: India vs Scotland at 5:15 PM IST

Where to watch U19 Women's World Cup match?

In India, the World Cup will be broadcast on Fancode. Viewers may watch the knockout games of the event on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2.

India Squad:

Shafali Verma (c), Shweta Sehrawat (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (wk), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam

Standby players: Shikha, Najla CMC, Yashashree