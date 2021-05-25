U-19 Indian Player To Join US Cricket Squad

Karan Viradiya, few people are familiar with this name. However, once he joins the USA Cricket team, that could change quickly. He is expected to make his international debut for the American cricket team, according to sources.

Karan Viradiya had previously been selected for the Indian U-19 team. Despite this, in 2013, he was found guilty of age fraud. This did not bode well for his future, and things for him went downhill from there. He had earned a place in India's U-19 team, which would be touring Sri Lanka for a pair of four-day matches. However, after the incident, he decided to relocate to the United States of America in order to continue playing cricket.

Also Read: Players Of IPL Team Kochi Tuskers Still Not Paid: Brad Hodge Questions BCCI

It will be fascinating to see if he is given the opportunity to play for the USA cricket team. In recent years, several star players have made the move to USA Cricket, which is looking to progress and expand. The selection committee was satisfied with what they had seen, despite the fact that the tournament did not take place last year. Based on his performance in 2019, they agreed to grant him a place in their extended squad. All who saw him play left a positive impact on their minds