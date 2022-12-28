U-19 IND W vs SA W: India Beat South Africa By 54 Runs, Leads 1-0

The Indian U-19 women's team defeated South Africa by 54 runs in the first of five T20Is in Pretoria on Monday. After a weak batting effort, India's bowlers came through, limiting the host to 138.

South Africa opt to field after winning the toss. Shafali Verma was out for a duck on the opening ball of the Indian innings. Shweta Sehrawat and Soumya Tiwari steadied the Indian innings with a 70-run second wicket off 75 deliveries. Following that, the Indian batsmen struggled to get going. Hurley Gala and Titas Sadhu's late partnership of 22 runs off 14 deliveries enabled India to end with 137 runs on the board.

Chasing 138 runs to win, Reyneke's 20-run effort was the best a batter could do. South Africa's powerplay was a disaster, with the whole top order returning for only 24 runs. SA needed more than 70 runs off the final five overs but lacked the firepower or steadiness to get it through, handing India a 1-0 series lead. Archana Devi led the Indian bowling attack, taking three wickets for 14 runs in four overs.

