U-19 Asia Cup 2021: BCCI Announces The Squad

BCCI has announced a 20-member squad for the next ACC U-19 Asia Cup, which will be held in the UAE beginning December 23.

The All-India Junior Selection Committee also announced a 25-member team for a pre-event camp at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru from December 11 to December 19.

The squad for the U-19 World Cup, which will be played in the West Indies in January-February 2022, will be revealed later.

Dhull leads the team. He was a leading run-getter in this year's Vinoo Mankad Trophy. In the five matches that the DDCA played throughout the event, he averaged 75.50 runs per game.

India, the two-time defending champion, has won the ACC U-19 Asia Cup six times in the past eight editions.

Squad:

Harnoor Singh Pannu, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ansh Gosai, S K Rasheed, Yash Dhull (Captain), Anneshwar Gautam, Siddharth Yadav, Kaushal Tambe, Nishant Sindhu, Dinnesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Rajangad Bawa, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Garv Sangwan, Ravi Kumar, Rishith Reddy, Manav Parakh, Amrit Raj Upadhyay, Vicky Ostwal, Vasu Vats (subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players:

Ayush Singh Thakur, Uday Saharan, Shashwat Dangwal, Dhanush Gowda, Singh Rathore.