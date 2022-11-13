Two-time Olympic Medallist PV Sindhu Pulls Out of BWF World Tour Finals

Owing to the injury sustained during the Commonwealth Games, double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has decided to skip season-ending BWF World Tour Finals, PTI reported.

The BWF World Tour Finals will be held in Guangzhou, China from December 14. Sindhu injured her left ankle during the Commonwealth Games in August and is yet to fully recover from it. On the advice of her doctor, Sindhu has withdrawn from the upcoming games.

“She has discussed about the pros and cons, but with so much restrictions in Guangzhou and also keeping new season in mind, she has taken this decision,” Sindhu’s father PV Ramana told PTI.

Sindhu is currently undergoing training and is expected to be medically fit for the games by January next year. She has sent a communication to the Badminton Association of India (BAI) announcing her decision.

With the withdrawal of Sindhu, HS Prannoy will be the only badminton player who will represent Indiqaat the prestigious tournament.

(With PTI inputs)

