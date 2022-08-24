Two India Pakistan Matches in Asia Cup 2022?

The much-awaited India-Pakistan match is a visual feast for cricket fans throughout the world. However, because of political concerns between the two countries, India and Pakistan have not played frequently in recent years.

In the upcoming Asia Cup 2022, fans can have triple dhamaka. Yes! You read it right. If everything goes well, India and Pakistan can face off against each other three times. Here's how

As per the schedule, India will begin their campaign against Pakistan on August 28 in Dubai. It is known that India, Pakistan, and a qualifier team are in Group A. The top teams from Group A will compete in the Super 4 round on September 4. In group A, as both India and Pakistan are strong teams it is expected that they will play their second match in the Super 4.

Based on form, India and Pakistan are two of the world's strongest teams, despite intense opposition from improving teams like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. So, the India and Pakistan teams are expected to play in the final, which will happen on September 11.

The last time India and Pakistan met was in the T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021. The Babar Azam-led squad annihilated Virat Kohli-led India in the World Cup, winning by a commanding margin of ten wickets.