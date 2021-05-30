Twitterati Reactions On Suresh Raina: Don't Forget To Book A Balcony Room

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the remainder of the IPL 2021 season will be conducted in the UAE during the September-October months, which is good news for cricket fans.

The decision was made in a Special General Meeting (SGM) held virtually on Saturday to decide on the fate of the shortened IPL edition, which was terminated after 29 matches this year due to a spike in Covid-19 instances within the bio-secure environment set up for the league.

Suresh Raina, the star batsman for Chennai Super Kings, became a Twitter trend as soon as the news of the IPL 2021 restarting in the UAE leaked out. Raina had withdrawn from the previous edition of the league due to personal reasons, prompting rumours of a dispute with the administrators over logistical concerns.

In IPL's 13th season, Raina had initially travelled with the squad, but issues surfaced as soon as he arrived in Dubai. It was claimed that he found the bubble setting oppressive and suffocating, prompting him to request a more spacious room, ideally with a balcony.

Following his homecoming, the India cricketer disclosed the horrific traumas that his family had been through at the time, which influenced his decision to return to his homeland.

