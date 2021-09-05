Twitter Reactions to Rohit Sharma's Maiden Overseas Test Century
Indian opener Rohit Sharma reached his first overseas hundred during India’s second innings at The Oval. He crossed the 100-run mark in style with a gigantic six off Moeen Ali.
It was his first century on foreign soil and his eighth century overall. The knock included 12 fours and a six and put India in the front seat. At the moment of his century, India was leading by 96 runs, with more than 7 sessions left in the Test.
The Indian team at the strands and Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika clapped for his victory and congratulated him. As expected, Twitter was overjoyed with his performance and lauded the batsman.
Rohit has looked like the second-best batsman on this tour so far, after English skipper Joe Root, and deservedly got to his hundred.