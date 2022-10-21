Twitter Flooded With Memes After West Indies Out Of T20 World Cup 2022
Ireland stunned the West Indies in the first round of the T20 World Cup 2022, and the two-time winners will not compete in the Super 12. Gareth Delany shone with the ball for Ireland and Paul Stirling came up with the bat in a crucial encounter.
Earlier in the game, after winning the toss, the West Indies chose to bat first. Johnson Charles came in for a fast 18-ball 24. The 44-run combination between Brandon King and Evin Lewis provided some momentum, but West Indies batters failed to put a decent target on board. West Indies ended their 20 overs with a total of 146 for 5.
In response, Ireland's openers got off to a fast start and got off to a flying start. Ireland's powerplay proved to be more than simply fruitful, with skipper Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling looking unstoppable at the crease. Balbirnie's 23-ball 37 came to an end in the eighth over with three sixes and three fours, but the damage had already been done to the West Indies team.
Meanwhile, Twitter is flooded with memes as West Indies is out of the team.
Here are the reactions:
@CricCrazyJohns #IREvsWI #Ireland #Worlds22 #Worlds2022 #T20WorldCup #T20worldcup22
shimron hetmyer: Did i miss the flight
West indies team: No, we are not playing world cup because we havent qualified into super 12 now We are taking flight for westindies.
Hetmyer: 🙃
— Sai Swaroop (@saiswaroopredd_) October 21, 2022
Two-time World Champions, West Indies are out of #T20WorldCup2022 in the first round.
Fans rn : pic.twitter.com/oOkknEoFBh
— Milan (@Milanshah31) October 21, 2022
Windies #T20worldcup22 Se Bahir Nhi Huiye
Balke Unko Nekala Gya 😅 pic.twitter.com/zJRxdFnl0j
— Syed Habib Kazmi (Shah) (@syedhabib__07) October 21, 2022
West Indies in #T20WorldCup #T20worldcup22 #Ireland #IREvsWI pic.twitter.com/yBBOoHhjZJ
— Rakesh Arora (@Rakesh14_Arora) October 21, 2022
Hetmyre outside airport.. 😂 #hetmyre #T20worldcup22 #windies pic.twitter.com/zuSUGlpyyw
— ᴄʀɪᴄᴋᴇᴛ ʟᴏᴠᴇʀ🗨️ (@criclover451807) October 21, 2022
West Indies #T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/lGy4WM4tW0
— ع م ر (@Chumer228126771) October 21, 2022