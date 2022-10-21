Twitter Flooded With Memes After West Indies Out Of T20 World Cup 2022

Ireland stunned the West Indies in the first round of the T20 World Cup 2022, and the two-time winners will not compete in the Super 12. Gareth Delany shone with the ball for Ireland and Paul Stirling came up with the bat in a crucial encounter.

Earlier in the game, after winning the toss, the West Indies chose to bat first. Johnson Charles came in for a fast 18-ball 24. The 44-run combination between Brandon King and Evin Lewis provided some momentum, but West Indies batters failed to put a decent target on board. West Indies ended their 20 overs with a total of 146 for 5.

In response, Ireland's openers got off to a fast start and got off to a flying start. Ireland's powerplay proved to be more than simply fruitful, with skipper Andrew Balbirnie and Paul Stirling looking unstoppable at the crease. Balbirnie's 23-ball 37 came to an end in the eighth over with three sixes and three fours, but the damage had already been done to the West Indies team.

Meanwhile, Twitter is flooded with memes as West Indies is out of the team.

Here are the reactions:

@CricCrazyJohns #IREvsWI #Ireland #Worlds22 #Worlds2022 #T20WorldCup #T20worldcup22

shimron hetmyer: Did i miss the flight

West indies team: No, we are not playing world cup because we havent qualified into super 12 now We are taking flight for westindies.

Hetmyer: 🙃 — Sai Swaroop (@saiswaroopredd_) October 21, 2022

Also Read: 2 Time World Champions Out Of T20 World Cup 2022