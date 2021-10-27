TV Host Asks Shoaib Akhtar to Leave Show Midway

Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar was asked to leave in the middle of a TV show due to a dispute with the host. Akhtar appeared on a TV show with David Gower and Sir Vivian Richards, where they discussed the ongoing T20 World Cup. The presenter did not agree with Akhtar's comments on Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf.

"You're being a little rude, and I don't want to say this, but if you're being overly smart, you may go." "I'm saying it live on the air," Dr. Nauman Niaz told Akhtar.

Dr Nauman Niaz and Shoaib Akhtar had a harsh exchange of words during live PTV transmission. pic.twitter.com/nE0OhhtjIm — Kamran Malik (@Kamran_KIMS) October 26, 2021

After the break, they both try to sort out. Please see my earlier tweet when they exchanged harsh words during the live transmission. pic.twitter.com/kXA06Armxn — Kamran Malik (@Kamran_KIMS) October 26, 2021

Responding, to the issue Shoaib Akhtar tweeted that "Multiple clips are circulating on social media, so I thought I shud clarify Dr. noman was obnoxious and rude when he asked me to leave the show. It was embarrassing, especially when you have legends like Sir Vivian Richards and David Gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries."

