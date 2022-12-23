Turkish Chef Salt Bae Banned From All Soccer Tournaments For Breaking FIFA World Cup Rules

Turkish chef Nusr-et Gokce aka Salt Bae has been banned from attending the US Open Cup final, stated the official Twitter handle of the American soccer tournament in a tweet. The decision comes after the chef’s antics at the FIFA World Cup final left football fans across the world angry.

Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final — U.S. Open Cup (@opencup) December 20, 2022

The chef received backlash from the internet after he joined Argentina players and their families on the pitch at the Lusail Stadium during the World Cup festivities. He even snatched the prized FIFA trophy and took pictures with it.

Messi had no time for Salt Bae’s bandwagoning 💀pic.twitter.com/7WF2bP0big — OutKick (@Outkick) December 19, 2022

Salt Bae broke the main FIFA rule after Argentina's win over France in the final. He held the trophy from the players and kissed it. As per FIFA rules, the 18-carat gold trophy can only be touched by winners of the tournament and heads of state. Meanwhile, netizens were happy about the decision.

Here are the netizens' reactions:

Savage ! What A Tweet ! 😂 — Adam Knights (@AdamKnights04) December 22, 2022

