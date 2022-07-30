Truth Behind Hima Das Winning Gold At CWG 2022?

Jul 30, 2022, 16:26 IST
Did Himas Das win the gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022? As of now, she didn't start her CWG 2022 journey yet. Her event is on August 6. But there is a video surfacing on Social media showing that Hima Das won the gold medal in the 400m relay.

People and a few celebrities, including legendary cricketer Virender Shewag, shared tweets and congratulated Hima Das. However, they deleted their tweets later. Actually, it is an old video from 2018, where  Hima Das is seen running 400 meters and winning gold. 

Hima Das won the 400 m final at the World U-20 Championships 2018 in Tampere, Finland, on July 12, 2018, clocking 51.46 seconds to become the first Indian sprinter to win a gold medal at an international track event.

As of now, India won only one medal in the Commonwealth Games. Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar secured the Silver medal in the Men's 55kg Category. 
 

