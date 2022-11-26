One of the biggest matches in the FIFA World Cup 2022 was Saudi Arabia's 2-1 victory over Argentina at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar.

Many expected Argentina to comfortably overcome Saudi Arabia, headed by football great Lionel Messi. Argentina has been undefeated for three years and is considered one of the favourites to win the tournament in 2022. But things happen differently.

According to a source at the UK-based Express, the Saudi royal family would present each of the country's players with a Rolls Royce following the surprising victory. When the players return from Qatar, Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud is expected to gift them with an RM6 million Rolls Royce Phantom.

When a reporter about the colour of the Rolls-Royce he was said to be getting, Alsehri stated, "We are here to serve our nation and do the best, therefore that's our biggest success."

Coach Hervé Renard, who became renowned during the game for his half-time dressing room pep talk, also denied the rumor, adding, "We have a very serious federation." We have a very serious sports ministry. It is not the right time to acquire something right now. We only played one game. We still need to get some crucial games, and we're hoping for some more. This statement is completely false. We've only played one game so far."

صحفي بريطاني حاول إستفزاز صالح الشهري: سمعت بعد فوزكم المذهل امام الارجنتين تم تقديم هدية لكل لاعب سيارات روزرايز، هل هذا صحيح واي لون اخترت ؟ صالح الشهري: غير صحيح الصحفي: مؤسف اليس كذلك؟ صالح الشهري: نحن هنا لخدمة الدولة، ونقدم افضل ما لدينا وهذا أفضل إنجاز لنا pic.twitter.com/js0Dyb7Aow — Ahmed (@xlal_) November 25, 2022

