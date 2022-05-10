Truth About Rahul Dravid Participating In BJP Yuva Morcha Meeting?

Indian team head coach Rahul Dravid has refuted reports that he will attend the BJP's Yuva Morcha, or youth wing gathering, later this week in Himachal Pradesh.

Dravid told ANI that "According to the media, I will attend a meeting in Himachal Pradesh from May 12th to May 15th, 2022. I'd want to explain that the above report is inaccurate."

Vishal Nigeria, the BJP MLA, said earlier today that Rahul Dravid will attend a BJP Yuva Morcha gathering between May 12 and May 15. Dravid's involvement would convey a message to the young that they could advance not just in politics but also in other sectors, ahead of the assembly elections later this year.

"The BJP Yuva Morcha's National Working Committee will meet in Dharamshala from May 12 to 15. The BJP's national leadership and the Himachal Pradesh government will be participating. The gathering will also be attended by BJP National President JP Nadda, "he stated.

"Indian head coach Rahul Dravid will also take part. Because of his accomplishment, a message will be sent to the youth that we can advance not just in politics but also in other professions," he added