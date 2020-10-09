Kolkata Knight Riders got back to their winning ways in the Indian Premier League 2020 after defeating the Chennai Super Kings. Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner was on cloud nine after the KKR’s 10-run win over Chennai Super Kings. Rahul Tripathi and Sunil Narine played the game in a stupendous manner. Tripathi, who played a crucial innings of 81 of 51 balls was named the Man of the Match.

A funny incident took place while Rahul Tripathi was receiving his Man of the Match award. As soon as he received the award, Shah Rukh Khan shouted one of his popular dialogues while cheering the player from the stands. The Bollywood superstar shouted, ‘Rahul, naam toh suna hi hoga’ making Rahul burst into laughter. Here is the video.

Here's the video of SRK saying 'Rahul naam toh suna hoga'. Tripathi is blushing throughout. 💓 pic.twitter.com/2q0L1IIx52 — ɑeɡoη (@smirkesque) October 7, 2020

Rahul Tripathi, Man of the Match said that, "It's like a dream come true for me. I was prepared for both roles, glad to contribute to the team's win. I thought the ball was coming on nicely. Gill was also striking well. It has been a journey for me, I have loved this journey. Coming to KKR is special. Performing in front of Shah Rukh sir is special."

For those who don't know the context, ‘Rahul’ is one of the most famous on-screen names portrayed by Shah Rukh in his acting career. The dialogue he shouted at the post-match presentation for Tripathi was first used in his movie ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai.’ See how Twitter reacted to SRK's entertaining act.

