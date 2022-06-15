Tribal Athletes From AP Win Medals At Indo-Nepal International Series 2022

Athletes from tribal backgrounds who represented Andhra Pradesh state in the Youth Games Indo-Nepal International Series 2022, which was held in Kathmandu, Nepal have excelled in their talent.

The competition was held from the 10th to the 14th of this month. Prabhushan Rao of G.Madugula Mandal won gold medals in singles and doubles in the under-19 category.

In badminton, Chakriyavardhan won a gold medal in under-17 singles, while Latik from Rampachodavaram also won a gold medal in doubles.

Also Read: Disney Star Secures Exclusive TV Rights Package for 2023-27 IPL Cricket Seasons

Pangi Gautam of Eguvashobha village, Ananthagiri Mandal won a gold medal in badminton singles. Surya and Goutham from Peddur village in Ananthagiri won a silver medal in doubles.