This Tournament Will Be Lionel Messi's Last Game

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has hinted that the World Cup in Qatar in 2022 will be his final competition.

"Surely, this is my final World Cup. I'm in good shape, and I was able to put in a strong pre-season this year, something I couldn't do last year. It was critical to get to where I am now, with a positive attitude and a lot of optimism, " Messi told ESPN Argentina.

"Anything can happen in a World Cup. All of the matches are really difficult. The favourites do not always come out on top. I'm not sure if we're the favourites, but Argentina is always a contender due to its history. Now, more than ever, because of the situation we're in, yet we're not the favourites. I believe there are other teams that are superior to us, "stated Messi.

Messi did not say whether he would leave the national squad after Qatar. Argentina won the World Cup in 1978 and again in 1986. In Group C, the squad will face Saudi Arabia on November 22 before facing Mexico and Poland.

Messi made his international debut in 2007 and has had 164 caps for Argentina since then. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi fans were unable to digest the news that Messi will retire.

Here are the reactions:

