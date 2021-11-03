Toss Will Decide the Fate of India in Afghanistan Match

Apart from the bat, the bowl and pitch are also one of the reasons that help cricketers score or take wickets. In the past two games in the ongoing T20 World Cup tournament, India lost the toss against Pakistan and New Zealand. India is getting ready for its third game against Afghanistan. For India, this is a do-or-die match. If the toss scene is repeated in today's match, Virat Kohli's men will have to face a difficult situation.

The team that wins the toss chooses to bowl first. Chasing has been a popular strategy for teams competing in the current ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Many teams have discovered that chasing a total is simpler than defending one. Furthermore, the dew will benefit the side batting second.

If we see past games in the T20 World Cup, in 15 Super 12 games, only three times have teams batting first secured victories. Also, just twice have teams batting first gone beyond 160. Analysts also say that for India to lose the two matches, the pitch is also one reason.

Let's wait and see what will happen in today's match.

