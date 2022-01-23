Top PBKS Player Opts Out of IPL Mega Auction 2022

The IPL 2022 mega auction is expected to begin in February, and it remains to be seen how clubs will implement their strategy in the big event.

A total of 1214 cricketers have signed up for the mega auction, with 312 uncapped and 270 capped players among them. However, there are numerous noticeable absentees from the auction list, one of which is Chris Gayle, who has turned all heads.

Gayle, also known as Universe Boss, has not registered his name for the next auction, and fans appear to be upset. However, there is no specific information, but it should be noted that Gayle has previously expressed a desire to adieu his international career in front of his home audience, and Cricket West Indies (CWI) has expressed a desire to bid him farewell against Ireland in January 2022.

However, he was not selected for the England and Ireland series, and CWI did not acknowledge him until much later.

Gayle's IPL 2021 performance was disappointing, as he only managed 193 runs in 10 games at a paltry average of 21.44. Given his great stats in the season before 2021, it stood out as a highly poor performance. He kept spectators hooked to their television screens by smashing sixes for pleasure and amassing runs with a strike rate of 148.96. (average of all IPL seasons).