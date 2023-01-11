Top Overseas Players Who Will Debut In IPL 2023

IPL 2023: Many worldwide superstars from India and throughout the world will compete in the cash-rich IPL 2023. Over the years, the IPL has attracted many renowned players and uncapped players who have established name for themselves after participating in the IPL. Let's have a look at the foreign players who will debut in the 16th edition of the IPL.

Joe Root: Rajasthan Royals bought Joe Root for Rs 1 crore.

Cameron Green: Australian All-rounder Cameron Green was signed by Mumbai Indians for Rs 17.5 Crore.

Phil Salt: Phil Salt was picked by Delhi Capitals.

Harry Brook: Sunrisers Hyderabad spent Rs 13.25 Crore for Harry Brook.

Sikandar Raza: Punjab Kings signed Sikandar Raza for Rs 50 Lakh.

