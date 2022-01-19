Top IPL Player Offered Lakhs to Fix Match, Deets Inside

Rajagopal Sathish, 41, a former Indian Premier League (IPL) and Ranji Trophy cricketer, has said that he offered Rs 40 lakhs to rig cricket matches.

Rajagopal Sathish is an all-rounder who has played in the Indian Premier League for Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Punjab Kings.

He has represented Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy and was a member of the Chepauk Super Gillies, who won the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) last season.

According to sources, Rajagopal Sathish was approached by Instagram user Bunny Anand, who promised him 40 lakhs to manipulate the matches. The all-rounder has also filed a police report in Bengaluru over this incident.

"On January 3, a person named Bunny Anand messaged Sathish on Instagram, offered him to pay Rs 40 lakh and telling him that two players had already accepted the offer. Sathish stated that he said sorry to the offer," according to the report.

Shabbir Khandwawala, Chief of the BCCI's Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU), stated that Rajagopal Sathish addressed the BCCI and ICC earlier this month, adding that the police will now examine the incident.