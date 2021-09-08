Top Indian Cricketers Who Got Divorced Other Than Shikar Dhawan

Indian opener Shikar Dhawan and his wife Ayesha Mukerjee got separated after their eight years of marriage life. Ayesha shared the news on Instagram, saying, "I thought divorce was a dirty word until I became a 2-time divorcee."

Ayesha, who lives in Melbourne, was previously married to an Australian businessman and has two kids. In 2012, she married Shikhar Dhawan.

The separation between Dhawan and Ayesha is not the first among Indian players. From former India captain, Mohammed Azharuddin to former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik, there have been several high-profile separations in Indian cricket throughout the years.

Mohammad Azharuddin and Sangeeta Bijlani

The biggest celebrity pair was former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin and Bollywood actress Sangeeta Bijlani. Azhar's first wife was Naureen and they had two kids. However, in 1996, he married Sangeeta Biljani, and he eventually divorced his first wife. In 2010, Sangeeta Bijlani and Azharuddin split up.

Vinod Kambli and Noella Lewis

Vinod Kambli, a former India southpaw, married Noella Lewis, a childhood friend, in 1998. He eventually divorced her due to certain difficulties, and he married Andrea Hewitt, a former model, and his current wife.

Nikita Vanjara and Dinesh Karthik

This was arguably one of the most talked-about divorces among cricketers in recent years. Dinesh Karthik, India's wicketkeeper-batsman, married Nikita Vanjara, a childhood friend. Karthik divorced his wife in 2012 after discovering she was having an affair with Indian opener Murali Vijay. He married Dipika Pallikal, a well-known squash player, in 2015.

Also Read: ICC Women's T20I Rankings: Shafali Verma Retains Top Place In Batting