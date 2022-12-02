Top CSK Player Not in IPL 2023 Auction List?

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Dwayne Bravo is not registered for the IPL 2023 mini-auction. The Indian Premier Governing Council announced the registered players' list on December 1st. A total of 991 players (714 Indian and 277 international) registered their names for the mini-auction, in which there are 185 capped players, 786 uncapped players, and 20 players from associate nations on the roster.

CSK released Dwayne Bravo ahead of the mini-auction. Fans expected to see the West Indies all-rounder magic in the IPL 2023, but they were surprised to see Dwayne Bravo's name missing from the list of registered players. Bravo has been one of the most consistent performers in IPL history. Over the years, he has also been a top match-winner in yellow.

Bravo made his IPL debut with Mumbai Indians (MI) before joining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in 2011, where he won the championship three times (2011, 2018, and 2021). In 161 IPL games, the veteran has taken 158 wickets and scored 1,560 runs in 113 innings.

It remains to be seen whether Bravo would follow in the footsteps of former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard, who played in the IPL before being released by MI. He will, however, return to the team as their batting coach in 2023.

Also Read: IPL 2023: Full List of Players With Rs 2,1.5 and 1 Crore Base Price