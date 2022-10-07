Top Bollywood Actress in FIFA Official Anthem Video

FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled to take place on November 20, Sunday, at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar. It is known that the prestigious tournament kicks off with a grand opening ceremony and ends with a closing ceremony. Nora will perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022, with celebrities like Shakira and Jennifer Lopez. She will be India's sole representative on the FIFA stage in December.

Nora will also make an appearance in the FIFA music video. The FIFA 2022 theme song, Light the Sky, will be released on October 7, 2022. The actress will reportedly perform at FIFA's closing ceremony. She is also said to be able to sing in Hindi.

Nora Fatehi shared the video on her Instagram handle and wrote, "This time for @fifaworldcup the official world cup anthem with a touch of diversity "Light the Sky" save the date ???? 07/10/22 !"

According to reports, the K-Pop group BTS will perform at the FIFA World Cup 2022 opening ceremony.

Also Read: Daryl Mitchell Out Of T20 Tri-Series, Doubtful for T20 World Cup 2022