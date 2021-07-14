Top Bollywood Actor To Play Sourav Ganguly In Biopic

Sourav Ganguly, the former Indian captain and current head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has finally agreed to have his biopic made.

As per sources, Sourav Ganguly has accepted to be the subject of a major Bollywood film based on his life. According to reports, the former cricketer has proposed Ranbir Kapoor to portray his role in the film, with two other actors also on the list. The career of Sourav Ganguly, from Indian captain to BCCI president, will be chronicled in this film.

Previously, a Bollywood biopic of MS Dhoni starring Sushant Singh Rajput was a great blockbuster. Taapsee Pannu will play the role as Mithali Raj in ‘Shabaash Mithu.'

Another film is in the making which is set against the backdrop of cricket in 1983. Ranveer Singh plays former captain Kapil Dev in the Kabir Khan film, which is based on India's 1983 World Cup victory. This film was supposed to be released in April of last year, but it was postponed due to the pandemic.