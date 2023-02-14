Top 5 Expensive Buys at WPL Auction

Women's Premier League 2023: The first-ever Women's Premier League auction took place successfully happened on Monday. Five teams bid on some great players and formed a great squad. Crores of rupees were spent, and life-changing bargains were struck on what would be a day to remember for the ages, particularly from the perspective of women's cricket throughout the world. 87 players were sold out for 59.9 crores.

Here are the expensive players in the WPL:

Smriti Mandhana:

Smriti Mandhana became the first player to be auctioned off in the Women's Premier League. The Royal Challengers Bangalore purchased her for INR 3.40 crore. She was not just the first player, but also the most expensive purchase in the inaugural WPL auction.

Ashleigh Gardner:

Gujarat Giants paid INR 3.20 crore for Ashleigh Gardner

Natalie Sciver

Sciver was signed by the Mumbai Indians for INR 3.20 crore.

Deepti Sharma

the Indian all-rounder was the fourth most expensive player. The 25-year-old has been the most successful T20I all-rounder in recent years, and he is the only player in T20I history to have scored over 400 runs and taken 40 wickets. The Delhi Capitals purchased her for INR 2.60 crore.

Jemimah Rodrigues

Rodrigues was the fifth most expensive buy. The Delhi Capitals paid INR 2.20 crore for her.

