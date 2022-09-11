Tollywood Celebs Cricket Match In Anantapur

Andhra Pradesh: Tollywood celebrities played a friendly cricket match in Anantapur. As a part of the no plastic and no drugs campaign, Sampoornesh Babu, Omkar, Varun Sandesh, and Samart played the match. A total of 45 members from the movie industry, TV show Jabardasth, and Bigg Boss participated in this campaign.

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav and others were also present at this event. Before the match, the players paid tribute to rebel star Kirishanm Raju. Crescent Cricket Cup organizers conducted the event.

