Tokyo Paralympics: Singhraj Adana Wins Bronze in 10m Air Pistol SH1

India’s outing at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 has been going successfully. The country’s players have managed to bag many medals for India and make everyone proud. Adding to our list of medals, we now have shooter Singhraj Adana who won a bronze medal in the Men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 competition.

The match which was held on Day 7, saw this Indian shooter struggle in the beginning. It was a close match. Singhraj won the bronze with his amazing shot on the 20th turn. No.1 and No.2 spots were bagged by Huang Xing and Yang Chao from China. With a total of 216.8 points, Singhraj managed to bag his place on the podium.

With a sixth-place finish, Singhraj qualified for the final. In six rounds of ten shots each, he shot 96, 95, 92, 98, 97, and 97. Manish Narwal, also from India, had won the qualifying round, but he couldn't maintain his form in the final. Manish came in seventh place.

Legend Abhinav Bindra took to his social media account to congratulate Singhraj Adana on his feat. He posted on Twitter and wrote, “Congratulations Singhraj Adhana on winning the Bronze medal in the men's 10m Air Pistol SH1 at the #Tokyo2020 Paralympics #Praise4Para.”

Earlier it was Avani Lekhara, the Indian shooter who won gold at the ongoing session of Tokyo Paralympics 2020. She is the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal at the Paralympics games. Also, Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in the T47 High Jump. With his best jump in the final, he also set an Asian record.