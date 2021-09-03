Tokyo Paralympics: Shooter Avani Lekhara Bags Second Medal, This Time It's Bronze

Avani Lekhara, an Indian teen shooter, won a bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 in a tight final on Friday.

Lekhara, who qualified for the final in second place with a total of 1176 points in kneeling, prone, and standing positions, was not in the medal positions after the first two series. But she came back to finish on the podium in the final standing series.

Lekhara finished with a score of 445.9, finishing ahead of Ukraine's Iryna Shchetnik, who lost her medal position due to a bad third shot of 9.9 in the elimination.

The Jaipur-based shooter, who suffered spinal cord damage in a car accident in 2012, set a new Paralympic record with a total of 249.6.

She is the first woman in Indian history to win two Paralympic medals. She had previously become the first Indian woman to earn a Paralympic gold medal when she won the women's 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1.

Prior to her, Joginder Singh Sodhi was the first Indian to win multiple medals in the same edition of the games, winning one silver and two bronze at the 1984 Paralympics.