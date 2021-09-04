Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat Wins Gold, Manoj Sarkar Bags Bronze Medal For India

The Indian para-athletes earned another two medals for the country on Saturday. Earlier this morning, Indian shooters won gold and silver medals.

Pramod Bhagat made history by becoming India's first-ever para-badminton gold medallist at the Games. The 33-year-old won gold in the men's singles SL3 event at the Tokyo Paralympics, living up to his title as World No. 1 and pre-tournament favorite.

Pramod Bhagat, a four-time world championship gold medallist, defeated Great Britain's Daniel Bethell 21-14, 21-17 in 45 minutes to give India its first Olympic gold medal in Para badminton.

It's official Pramod Bhagat wins first ever GOLD for India in the first ever edition of #ParaBadminton at #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/J4zgwwMmu2 — Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) September 4, 2021

On the other hand, Manoj Sarkar also won bronze in the men's singles SL3 badminton event, defeating Japan's Daisuke Fujihara.

Bhagat, who was diagnosed with polio when he was five years old, is one of the greatest para shuttlers in the country, having won 45 international medals, including four world championship gold medals and gold and bronze at the 2018 Asian Para Games.

Also Read: Virat Kohli Breaks Another Record, This Time It is Not Cricket