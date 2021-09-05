Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi Congaralutes Suhas Yathiraj For Winning Silver In Badminton

Indian para shuttler Suhas Lalinakere Yathiraj finished his campaign with a historic silver medal after losing to top seed Lucas Mazur of France in the badminton men's singles SL4 event final on Sunday at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Suhas Yathiraj was the first-ever IAS officer to win a medal at the Paralympics. On his great victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated him.

A fantastic confluence of service and sports! @dmgbnagar Suhas Yathiraj has captured the imagination of our entire nation thanks to his exceptional sporting performance. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver medal in Badminton. Best wishes to him for his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/bFM9707VhZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2021

Congratulations to Suhas Yathiraj who gave a tough fight to world #1 and won silver medal in badminton at #Paralympics. Your dedication in pursuing sports while discharging duties as a civil servant is exceptional. Best wishes for a future full of accomplishments. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 5, 2021

Suhas had lost in the qualifying group A match against Mazur, who has already won three gold medals at the European Championships, but Suhas made a remarkable effort in the final to challenge his world No. 1 opponent.

"I'm pleased with my performance, but I should have finished it off in the second game. I'm a little sad that I didn't finish it since I had a comfortable lead in the second game. However, congrats to Lucas. "The winner is whoever played the best," Suhas said after the game.

