Tokyo Paralympics: Para Shuttler Krishna Nagar Wins Gold Medal

At the Tokyo Paralympics 2020, India's para-shuttler Krishna Nagar won the gold medal in the final of the men's singles badminton SH6 event, defeating Chu Man Kai of Hong Kong. Nagar defeated Man Kai 21-17, 16-21, and 21-17 to increase India's medal total at the Paralympic Games to 19.

Nagar got off to a great start in the tournament, winning the opening game 21-17. Japan's Man Kai, who put up a strong effort throughout, came back to win the second game with a commanding performance.

ANOTHER #GOLD FOR #IND 🤯 Krishna Nagar wins the 2⃣nd #ParaBadminton gold for 🇮🇳, as he wins 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 against #HKG's Chu Man Kai in the Men's Singles SH6 final. 🥇 What an event its been for the nation. 😍#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @Krishnanagar99 pic.twitter.com/qYNmGelP4e — #Tokyo2020 for India (@Tokyo2020hi) September 5, 2021

In the final, the Indian para shuttler took an early lead and held it against his Japanese opponent. There was a brief time when Man Kai attempted to re-enter the game and win back-to-back points, but Nagar maintained his momentum and won the gold with a spectacular podium finish.

India is presently ranked 24th with five gold medals, eight silver medals, and six bronze medals.

Also Read: Tokyo Paralympics: Pramod Bhagat Wins Gold, Manoj Sarkar Bags Bronze Medal For India